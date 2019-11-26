French Montana had a health scare recently, as he was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital a few days ago after reportedly experiencing “intense nausea, stomach pain, and an elevated heart rate.” The good news is that he appears to be doing well now, as Megan Thee Stallion shared a heartwarming and happy video of herself visiting Montana in the hospital.

The selfie-style video begins with the shot on Thee Stallion before panning up to reveal Montana laying in bed behind her. As both laugh and smile, Thee Stallion says to the camera, “Get your motherf*ckin’ ass out this motherf*ckin’ bed and go home. Dang! They can’t keep a real n**** down!” It looks like Montana is in good spirits and he’s seen at least one visitor while he’s resting up, so that is certainly a welcomed update.

Montana has reportedly been in the hospital since November 21 due to the aforementioned symptoms he experienced, and responding deputies at the time reportedly said Montana seemed “out of it” before being taken to the hospital. It’s not clear what caused Montana’s health woes, but TMZ sources suspect Montana could have been exposed to contaminated food during recent travels to the Middle East and Europe.

On the music side of things, Montana was most recently seen in his video for “Writing On The Wall” alongside Post Malone and Cardi B.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.