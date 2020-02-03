Rap fans got a shock this morning when they woke up to a video showing that everyone’s favorite Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion, might just have a new flame — and it’s someone that no one could have predicted. In the video, taken selfie-style as Megan lounged on a couch with Bay Area rapper G-Eazy, Megan and Eazy get very close. As the two cuddled on the couch, G-Eazy kisses Megan on the neck, sticks out his tongue at the camera, and grabs a handful of the Stallion’s trademark backside. Check out the video below.

G_eazy and Megan – I’m so here for this lol pic.twitter.com/k47hT1TZOh — Clev (@thefabf3line) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, G-Eazy himself posted a photo of Megan, dotting the caption with blue heart emojis and suggesting that the intimate moment may have wider implications for the two rappers’ relationship.

Fans naturally went a little crazy with the reactions, presumably because so many were holding out irrational hope that they’d get a chance with one or the other, but there were a few that disapproved of Megan’s being down with the swirl, as the kids say.

Black people looking at that G Eazy and Megan Thee stallion video pic.twitter.com/adg2Tuwhql — LiLux (@MoraMthonyama) February 3, 2020

However, most of the reactions seemed either amused, supportive, or some combination of the two. While more and more couples have gone the Beyonce-Jay-Z route in the social media era — Cardi B and Offset, and Quavo and Saweetie, for example (Takeoff — forever alone) — it’s always kind of a fun surprise to see which rap royalty links up to provide fans with another new couple to root for. See more reactions to this particular pairing below.

I just got back from the future and don't worry G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion's daughter wins a lot of Grammys pic.twitter.com/3Y2oOt4Eee — I’m Gary #CABBAGES (@noyokono) February 3, 2020

Megan been letting G Eazy, a man named Gerald Earl Gillum, hit. pic.twitter.com/2pu4UGLWbG — leo (@BANDlKOOT) February 3, 2020

I’d rather be your N.I.G.G…. Ayeeeee just kidding haha the names Gerald Gilliam pleased to meet you pic.twitter.com/EzDF9F9Oi3 — AT (@alexdahuman) February 3, 2020

no g eazy slander on this fine morning. i just got word gerald been outside. you see those nba streets volume 1 2005 braids. pic.twitter.com/pdUoUVfRko — Slim Dollars (@SlimDollars) February 3, 2020

Hot girl twitter waking up to find that G Eazy kissed Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/xfx2n3AnNy — dababy spit collector (@youngestnegr0) February 3, 2020

Just woke up to g eazy all over megan thee stallion so nvm https://t.co/OkmwmbT8pl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 3, 2020

Meg…Megan Thee Stallion…& G-Eazy?! During Black History Month?!? ON THIS LAND?!? pic.twitter.com/k33cB8hvVm — Martin Lutha King Fupa (@ThoughtsByJae) February 3, 2020