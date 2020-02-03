Getty Image
Megan Thee Stallion And G-Eazy Shared An Intimate Video And Flabbergasted Fans Are Losing It

Rap fans got a shock this morning when they woke up to a video showing that everyone’s favorite Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion, might just have a new flame — and it’s someone that no one could have predicted. In the video, taken selfie-style as Megan lounged on a couch with Bay Area rapper G-Eazy, Megan and Eazy get very close. As the two cuddled on the couch, G-Eazy kisses Megan on the neck, sticks out his tongue at the camera, and grabs a handful of the Stallion’s trademark backside. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy himself posted a photo of Megan, dotting the caption with blue heart emojis and suggesting that the intimate moment may have wider implications for the two rappers’ relationship.

Fans naturally went a little crazy with the reactions, presumably because so many were holding out irrational hope that they’d get a chance with one or the other, but there were a few that disapproved of Megan’s being down with the swirl, as the kids say.

However, most of the reactions seemed either amused, supportive, or some combination of the two. While more and more couples have gone the Beyonce-Jay-Z route in the social media era — Cardi B and Offset, and Quavo and Saweetie, for example (Takeoff — forever alone) — it’s always kind of a fun surprise to see which rap royalty links up to provide fans with another new couple to root for. See more reactions to this particular pairing below.

