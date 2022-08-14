Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, Traumazine, just came out this past Friday. It features the already released single “Plan B” and “Sweetest Thing” with Dua Lipa, as well as other collaborations tracks with Latto, Future, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, and more. Megan says she chose the album’s 18 tracks from over 50 recorded songs and fans on social media are already having their way with favorite lyrics from the new songs.

As expected, Megan has been on the promotion warpath for Traumazine, which has already included a stint as the co-host of The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. And while she was still in New York City on Friday morning to celebrate the album’s release, she took to the Central Park stage to play two new songs as part of the Good Morning America broadcast: “Hot” and “Pressurelicious.”

“For the first time in out summer concert series, we got a park full of hotties!” Good Morning America’s TJ Holmes said. Megan wasted no time flashing her dance moves while singing “Hot” for the crowd wearing torn fishnet stockings. She greeted the New Yorkers with a cheeky, “Good morning hotties!” and blazed through a bleep-heavy “Pressurelicious” as well.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform “Her” in Central Park above and “Pressurelicious” below.

