Megan Thee Stallion got fans excited this afternoon when she updated her profile picture across social media, which prompted speculation that she might be releasing something soon. It turns out, though, that sort of the opposite is happening, as it appears Megan is ready for a break.

The initial photo was a close-up of Meg with her eyes closed and her mouth, nose, and ears covered in some sort of futuristic device. She then shared a digitally animated image of herself in the same device, but this time, she’s in a sci-fi liquid chamber. Meg then shared a third post, which reveals that she is taking a break. A digital readout says, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ….In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!” On Twitter, Meg also added, “I’ll be back when it’s time [fire emoji].”

Indeed, Megan has been busy lately. She just dropped a new visual for “Movie,” and before that, she dominated the 2021 Grammys, collaborated with Maroon 5, starred in a Calvin Klein campaign, and did too many other things to list here.

Check out Meg’s posts below.

I’ll be back when it’s time 🔥 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 22, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.