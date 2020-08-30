Returning to the stage for the first time since her traumatic shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion did a virtual performance presented by Live Nation on Saturday night. In addition to performing a number of her hits, Megan Thee Stallion used the platform to honor victims of police brutality. Names like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and Jacob Blake flashed stage behind Megan. Below their names were the dates and a quick summary of each incident.

Megan thee Stallion pays tribute to Black lives taken due to police brutality during her virtual concert. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/JgVknX8yMx — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 29, 2020

I was twerkin and next thing I know I’m crying. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/CyECMBDnvR — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) August 29, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion’s concert served as her first performance on a public stage after she revealed Tory Lanez was the person who shot her last month. “Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t,” she said during a livestream explaining the night in the Hollywood Hills. Prior to her livestream, a report from TMZ revealed that the Los Angeles district attorney was reviewing a possible felony assault charge against Tory following the shooting.

You can watch video of Megan’s concert above.

