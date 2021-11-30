Tragedy struck during Travis Scott’s set at his Astroworld festival earlier this month. A massive crowd surge suffocated attendees, leaving countless injuries and ten dead, including a 9-year-old. The friends and families of victims are still coping with the aftermath and Scott has been sued by many festivalgoers. As a result of the tragedy, Megan Thee Stallion has decided to cancel a show she was set to play in Houston later this week.

The rapper is currently on tour in support of her recent music. She even surprised fans at a BTS show over the weekend to perform her remix of their No. 1 track “Butter.” While she was previously set to return to her home state of Texas to play a show in Houston, the rapper has decided to forgo the show “out of respect” to the Astroworld victims.

In a statement given to the Houston Chronicle, Megan explained her decision to cancel the performance:

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3. Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

Read the Houston Chronicle‘s full report here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.