This past weekend was busy for Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper graduated from Texas Southern University and celebrated with fellow classmates and administration at the HBCU, as well as her rap peers and fans online. “Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a blue heart emoji. “Thank you everyone for all the love today.” The following day, she was honored by her hometown of Houston with the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award, which she dedicated to her late grandmother.

“I’m so honored,” Megan said before adding that she was very serious about the “responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me.” She continued, “My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her. I was raised by very giving women. So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also spoke about Megan receiving the award during the ceremony. “This award has not been given out often, or … to many,” she said. “When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history. … The Hero Award is wrapped up in humanitarianism. It means that you have exhibited humanity and you have helped without asking.”

