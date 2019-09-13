Megan Thee Stallion Has Signed To Roc Nation Management

Just when it seemed Megan Thee Stallion‘s whirlwind 2019 couldn’t bring any more good fortune and success her way, it looks like she found a way to prove that her “hot girl summer” won’t end with one season. Today, Meg announced on Instagram that she has followed in the footsteps of many other successful, one-of-a-kind artists and teamed up with rap’s number-one mogul Jay-Z by signing a management deal with the Brooklynite’s Roc Nation label. The two even took a photo together to commemorate the occasion; it accompanied the announcement, which promised that — despite Megan going back to school to finish her degree this fall — “the grind don’t stop.”

That non-stop grind attitude has paid off in some pretty huge ways for Megan lately. Not only was she one of the 11 artists selected to cover the annual XXL Freshman issue, her skyrocketing fame has led to high-profile performances on late night, collaborations with some of the biggest rappers in the game, and even a few imitators — imitation being the highest form of flattery.

Likewise, Jay-Z and Roc Nation have had a blockbuster year, with Jay finally crossing the billion-dollar threshold to become rap’s first official billionaire and signing a groundbreaking (and controversial!) deal with the NFL, and Roc Nation picking up a new president — Meek Mill — and some high-profile new clients in Megan and Lil Uzi Vert.