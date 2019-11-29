It looks like the fans aren’t the only ones desperate for Lil Uzi Vert to put his long-delayed album, Eternal Atake, out. In fact, according to Lil Uzi himself, his old managers DJ Drama and Don Cannon “need” him to drop the album to be able to keep up with their financial obligations. In a series of since-deleted tweets Thursday night, the Philadelphia rapper took aim at his former business partners, calling Drama “broke” and Cannon a “snake ass n****.”

The Thanksgiving tweets started out innocently enough, with Uzi expressing gratitude for “family,” writing, “I wanna let My Family know … and I say Family because all the fans left along time ago. Only Family Stays so if you stayed I’m Thankful For U … We Gonna Party so Hard In No Time #EA I LOVE YOU I SWEAR TIMES JUST BEEN CRAZY IM OKAY NOW :)”

However, just minutes later, he sent a pair of scathing tweets directed at DJ Drama, who signed Uzi to his Generation Now imprint four years ago. “F*ck DJ he broke,” Uzi sneered. “N****s need me to drop to pay bills.” He also insinuated that his current manager and best friend, Mean, has even more money than Drama does: “My best friend Mean Got More Money Den Drama I Swear on Everything,” he wrote while asserting that Mean is “not even in the Industry,” despite his Twitter bio billing him as Uzi’s manager.

Don Cannon, Drama’s business partner and co-founder of Generation Now, was spared some of the acid, though Uzi still had plenty of sarcasm for him, claiming, “I still got love for Don Cannon with his Fake Ass. Ahhhhh You snake ass n**** I wanna be just like you when I grow up.” Although Uzi eventually deleted all the tweets except the first, the tweets did provide some insight into his mindset now that he’s switched to Roc Nation representation. However, the one thing he didn’t offer was the one thing his fans and DJ Drama both want: A release date for Eternal Atake.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.