Megan Thee Stallion is back with her next Act III single. While most of the Houston hottie’s discography is marked by her unbothered Southern pimp persona, Tina Snow, her latest finds her fully embracing being a “Lover Girl” after settling down with NBA star Klay Thompson. The new single, produced by Jacobdior, blends the nostalgic ’90s R&B girl pop of Total’s “Kissin’ You” with the upbeat New Orleans bounce of HaSizzle’s “Bounce It.” The result is a sweet and savory mix of sounds, with Megan gushing about “my man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby.”

Although the track might be an emotional departure from Meg’s other recent Act III output, such as “Whenever,” her raps remain as raunchy as ever. “A very freaky girl, you heard what Gucci said / First, I give you my number, then you give me some head,” she proposes in the second verse. Meg’s newfound soft side hasn’t dulled her edge one bit.

“Lover Girl” is the latest sign that Meg’s December promise to deliver the third part of her Megan trilogy in 2025 might become a reality. While we don’t quite have a release date confirmation yet, we do know she’s been hoping to include stars like Doechii and Ariana Grande on it.

You can listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl” above.