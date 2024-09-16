It looks like Megan Thee Stallion isn’t yet done rolling out new music for 2024. Ahead of the release of her new album, Megan, the Houston Hottie shared plenty of promo material featuring chrysalis imagery, to reflect the new stage of her career and life she was entering (even as some fans protested that it was inconsistent with the reptile theming she used to kick off the rollout).

Apparently, she considers her metamorphosis complete. Meg shared a teaser on social media for something called Megan: Act Two (which is, presumably, a follow-up or extension of her new album) in which she transforms, growing butterfly-like wings. In the caption, she wrote, “Stay tuned, hotties.”

If this means new music is on the way from Thee Stallion this year, it’ll round out one busy 2024 for the big anime fan. In addition to Megan, she also joined Latto on her “Sunday Service” remix with Flo Milli, collaborated with GloRilla on “Wanna Be” and the “Wanna Be Remix” with Cardi B, and dropped “Neva Play” with RM — a song that now seems likely to end up on Megan: Act Two and is the official theme song for the WWE’s current season. Aside from those official singles, she also helped create a remake of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” for Pepsi and the NFL.

You can watch the teaser for Megan: Act Two here.