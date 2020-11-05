Mortal Kombat 11, the latest title in the storied fighting game series, was first released last year. In less than two weeks, though, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, an enhanced version of the game containing all the DLC that has been released, will be coming out, on November 17 for current- and next-gen platforms. To help get the word out, the game makers enlisted Megan Thee Stallion to introduce the addition of fan-favorite character Mileena.

In a promo video, Meg is dressed up as the fighter, complete with the signature toothy mouth. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Meg wrote, “I just wanted to stop by real quick and let y’all know that thee b*tch is BACK. HotGirl Mileena is back in the game. Gameplay bout to drop real soon. #MKUltimate #ad @mortalkombat.” She later shared a photo of herself dressed normally except for the mouth.

The video is more than just a paycheck for Meg, as she’s a fan of the franchise and actually dressed up as Mileena for Halloween in 2019. Meg also isn’t the only musician to get involved with the game: In October 2019, 21 Savage released a new song he made for the game, “Immortal.”

Watch Meg’s new Mortal Kombat 11 promo above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.