Megan Thee Stallion Introduces Her Fans To Her New Puppy

Hip-Hop Editor

Despite being stuck on lockdown along with (most of) the rest of the country, Megan Thee Stallion found herself having a great week last week, as she released the charity-driven remix to her viral hit “Savage” featuring Beyonce to widespread approval and welcomed a new addition to her family. Meg, who already owns a French bulldog named 4oe, posted a photo to her Instagram introducing her fans to her “newest son” Dos. Another French bulldog, Dos appears to have been embraced wholeheartedly by his “big brother” 4oe, who makes an appearance in the final slide showing the new puppy some love.

My newest son 💛 dos ✌🏾

Megan previously told fans how overjoyed she was to get Beyonce to feature on her “Savage” remix during an Instagram livestream. “I just really can’t believe it,” she said. “I heard it for the first time and I called my grandma, and I was like in f*cking shambles. I was really crying, I was like, ‘I really got a f*cking song with Beyonce.’” 4oe also got an extra 15 minutes of fame when Megan brought the Frenchie on screen during a recent video interview with Jimmy Fallon.

However, there was one misstep Thee Stallion made during quarantine, taking flak from fans for failing to properly distance herself during a livestream with Tory Lanez. However, that turned out to only be a minor bump in the road, quickly forgotten in the wake of her “Savage” remix, which now has its own dance challenge to rival popularity of the original.

See Megan Thee Stallion’s new puppy above.

