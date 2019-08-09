“Hot Girl Summer” was the catchphrase of the season, and now Megan Thee Stallion is coming for that Song Of The Summer prize.

Meg, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla Sign have released their long-awaited collaboration, “Hot Girl Summer.” The track was originally slated for release last Friday, but it was delayed a week — and now that the song is out, we can see why it was worth the extra time in the oven. Nicki Minaj’s verse is fire, and the production on the track is truly top-notch.

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest rappers to break out in 2019. Her debut LP, Fever, was released to critical and fan acclaim back in May. In addition to her celebratory, confident music, Meg has also made headlines for her environmental activism, dedication to education (she’s a college student!) and support of her fellow women in rap. While some brands have co-opted Hot Girl Summer as a meme or marketing strategy, Meg is seeking ownership over the phrase by filing a trademark request. But “Hot Girl Summer” the single is also an unofficial trademark. After a track this good, would anyone dare mention “Hot Girl Summer” without the legend who created it?

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Hot Girl Summer”above.