With DC’s Birds Of Prey right around the corner, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed an upcoming song collaboration with Normani will be on the film’s soundtrack via her Instagram, writing, “I don’t kno if I attract crazy or if I makem that way @birdsofprey.” Normani, who wasn’t tagged, felt compelled to reply, commenting, “we’ll beat they a*s on ladies night.”

Birds Of Prey stars Margot Robbie as her Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, going rogue with an all-girl gang of her own. Set for release next year on February 7, the film’s cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor. In addition to Megan Thee Stallion and Normani confirming their upcoming collaboration on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack, Doja Cat also announced her own song “Boss B*tch” will be on the soundtrack, posting her own photo to Instagram and noting that a music video is on the way.

Meanwhile, Meg has been busy releasing two freestyles, performing with a live band for the first time ever on NPR, and visiting French Montana in the hospital within the last month. Normani last appeared on “Bad To You” with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

