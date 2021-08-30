Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion And Normani Had The Time Of Their Lives Hanging Out At The Dolce & Gabbana Show

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

What could be better than Megan Thee Stallion or Normani releasing new music? The pair of superstars hanging out having a ball in Italy. Please, let this pave the way for a collab between the two young artists? Both of these musicians have faced the unforgiving and inscrutable pressure of being a famous Black woman in American music, and both have handled it with the kind of grace that clearly inspires their fans just as much as the music does. So there’s something freeing about seeing the two party it up in Italy, looking gorgeous and fashionable at a high fashion party.

Both Megan and Normani are in Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana show — probably among many others — but they found each other at this event, and now that they have, it looks like they’re never letting go. In a series of social media posts, these two icons-in-the-making let everyone know that the Sunday scaries are canceled this week. Live vicariously through their blossoming friendship below, and join me in noting that now that Cardi B has collaborated with each of them, first on “WAP” and then on Normani’s “Wild Side,” that the only logical step from here is Megan x Normani uniting.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Songs By The Who, Ranked
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×