What could be better than Megan Thee Stallion or Normani releasing new music? The pair of superstars hanging out having a ball in Italy. Please, let this pave the way for a collab between the two young artists? Both of these musicians have faced the unforgiving and inscrutable pressure of being a famous Black woman in American music, and both have handled it with the kind of grace that clearly inspires their fans just as much as the music does. So there’s something freeing about seeing the two party it up in Italy, looking gorgeous and fashionable at a high fashion party.

Both Megan and Normani are in Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana show — probably among many others — but they found each other at this event, and now that they have, it looks like they’re never letting go. In a series of social media posts, these two icons-in-the-making let everyone know that the Sunday scaries are canceled this week. Live vicariously through their blossoming friendship below, and join me in noting that now that Cardi B has collaborated with each of them, first on “WAP” and then on Normani’s “Wild Side,” that the only logical step from here is Megan x Normani uniting.

Normani and Megan thee Stallion 😍 pic.twitter.com/IRp4VfPTtQ — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) August 29, 2021

