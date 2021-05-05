Megan Thee Stallion is a legitimate star, yes, but so too is her dog, Foe Thee Frenchie, who has over half a million followers on Instagram. Now, Meg and Foe are teaming up for a new endeavor: Today, Snapchat announced that Megan will be hosting a new show on the platform called Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion.

Snapchat describes the show, “With multiple Grammys to her name, including Best New Artist, Megan Thee Stallion commands the charts, popular culture, and now Snapchat! In this new series, she’ll be joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can.” It is not currently clear when the show is set to premiere.

New Series on @Snapchat “Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion” pic.twitter.com/vp88ua4bIh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 5, 2021

Snapchat also describes its new slate of programming more broadly, “Our new slate is a reflection of our community – what they care about, and the stories and personalities they love. […] Through our Snap Originals, it’s been exciting to see A-List talent become passionate about telling stories on mobile and creating content designed for the Snapchat community. We’re also giving Snapchatters a look at their favorite creators like they’ve never seen before, and finding rising stars on their way to becoming household names.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.