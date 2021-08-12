Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes The Aggressive ‘Out Of Town Freestyle’

Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion teased a return to her old ways in a recent interview and apparently wanted to give a sneak peek of what that meant, so she released an aggressive new freestyle straight from her vacation. Dropping boastful bars and dismissing her haters, Meg shows off her love for hip-hop ephemera (“Megan a force, so you know I need two pair”), Fashion Nova, and clever wordplay (“Yo vocab dont go past period / Hoe, dont question me”). Check it out below.

Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it 😛🔥 pic.twitter.com/sbudeGzX0p — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 12, 2021

Although the Good News rapper has had a relatively quiet 2021 as she rides out the success of her 2020 debut, she has still maintained a similar level of attention thanks to her six MTV VMA nominations, the one-year anniversary of her and Cardi B’s seismic collaboration “WAP,” becoming the first rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and dropping the controversial and defiant “Thot Sh*t” video.

Meg’s other endeavors include rapping at Rolling Loud with a fan-favorite sign language interpreter, offering “Investing For Hotties” classes alongside Cash App breaking down Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency and standing up against homophobia in hip-hop after some controversial comments from former friend and collaborator DaBaby.

Watch Megan’s “Out Of Town Freestyle” above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.