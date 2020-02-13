Customers and employees alike find temporary romance at an auto garage in the soapy video for Phony Ppl‘s new single “Fkn Around” with Megan Thee Stallion. The video opens with Megan pulling up for a car wash with her man. It isn’t long before his behavior annoys her into looking into some alternative options — such as the sexy car wash attendant, with whom she exchanges eyes as the music kicks in. The various members of Phony Ppl play mechanics in the accompanying auto shop, where they flirt with their pretty co-workers.

The video eventually breaks down into an impromptu dance party in the wash tunnel as Megan winds it up in a fur coat and bodysuit and the Phony Ppl cheer her on. According to a statement the band gave to Complex, “‘Fkn Around’ is a fun time for everyone involved. “You gotta handle your business or your business gonna handle you! Shooting this video was a beautiful experience in L,A. Shoutout to everyone from production, to the extras, and Megan Thee Stallion for being a part of this. Y’all are all lovely. Enjoy the film.”

The song was originally debuted back in October as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Festival, where Phony Ppl played Megan’s backup band. The band hasn’t yet announced an album, but given the recent success of fellow funkateers The Free Nationals, a full-length release can’t be too far away.

Watch Phony Ppl’s “Fkn Around” video featuring Megan Thee Stallion above.