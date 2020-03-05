The dispute between Megan Thee Stallion and her label, Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment, has been ongoing for a while, but kicked into high gear this week, prompting a judge to order both sides to stop responding to one another on social media. That didn’t stop Crawford’s new consultant, Houston rap pioneer J. Prince, from posting an extended explanation of the label’s side of the dispute. Naturally, it didn’t take long for Meg herself to jump to her own defense on Instagram as well.

“I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released,” she jabbed. “To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me.” She also denied that Jay-Z has anything to do with her request to re-negotiate her original contract terms and accused Prince of “deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt.”

Going one step further, she rattled off a quick list of some of those terms — particularly the ones she takes issue with. They include 1501’s refusal to approve her album budget, the fact that she doesn’t own her masters despite Crawford’s protests to the contrary (according to Complex, which has a copy of the contract, the label absolutely owns her masters), 1501 taking a cut of her touring, merch, and other live appearances despite claiming it is not a talent agency, and the fact that she can be fined for showing up late to the studio/other commitments.

Finally, Megan took issue with Prince mentioning her mother in his statement, saying “You don’t know her, you weren’t involved.” She directs any readers to the Houston courthouse if they want more details.

It certainly has been a rough week for Thee Stallion fans and general observers, highlighting just how convoluted record contracts can be and how contentious the business side of the music business can get. One thing is for certain, though: This is still all great promotion for Suga, because as any industry vet can tell you, all publicity is good publicity, as long as you spin it right. Check out the full statement from Megan below.

I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA” on Friday March 6. To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt. I want my rights. The facts are: 1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out album that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request 4. I don’t own my masters. 5. 1501 owns 50% of my copyright and 100% of the admin rights. 6. Right now, 60/40, but I’m responsible for the expenses associated to the recording. 7. I can be fined if I’m late to the studio by 1501 8. 1501 gets 30% of my tour, merch and any activity including books, film and more, I have to cover all expenses, and 1501 doesn’t provide any services nor does it have the obligation. 9. Farris is grinding with me, Carl has never spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but all will be sorted in court. Lastly respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved. Carl should speak for himself. All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

Suga is due 03/06 on 300 Entertainment.