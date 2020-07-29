At the moment, Megan Thee Stallion is recovering following surgery to remove bullets from her feet. Since the shooting, Megan has received some lovely gifts from two of her peers in music: Rihanna and Lizzo.

Megan shared a couple photos yesterday of herself wearing Fenty lingerie, and the third photo in the post was of flowers and a card that Rihanna and to her. The card reads, “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.” Megan captioned her post, “Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri.”

Megan also took to her Instagram Story to show off some goods that Lizzo sent her way. Sharing a video of a plush dog filled with candy, Megan says, “Ah Lizzo, I love you! What the hell? This whole thing is filled up full of Lucas [Mexican candy brand] and my favorite sh*t!” In a follow-up video, it’s clear that Megan’s dog doesn’t like the toy pooch as much as she does.

Lizzo showing some love to Megan Thee Stallion ❤️ #RealHotGirlShit pic.twitter.com/nkN5WfBbDQ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 29, 2020

In another recent post, Megan revealed what she plans on getting up to during her recovery. She shared a photo of herself in bed with a sketch pad and a notebook. That same post featured another photo of three sticky notes, which say, “pray,” “take care of skin!!!,” and, “write music.”

When asked about possibly working with Rihanna in a recent interview, Megan said, “Rihanna is that girl, and I always wear Fenty, so… Oh my God, that would blow my mind! If I could collab with Rihanna, I would honestly be super happy.” There were rumors in 2019 that Megan and Rihanna were collaborating, but Rihanna said that news was “a lie.”

As for Megan and Lizzo, they had a pretty unforgettable meet-up around this time last year:

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.