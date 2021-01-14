Getty Image
Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Excitement Thanks To Her Reaction To Ariana Grande’s Upcoming ’34+35′ Remix

Just a couple of months after her celebrated album Positions, Ariana Grande started teasing a remix of one of the project’s most popular songs, “34+35.” She made the announcements in a video that featured the silhouettes of two unnamed guests. The video quickly made its rounds online and left fans wondering who the two could be. Names like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Chloe x Halle, and Megan Thee Stallion were brought up. Now, after Megan posted a comment in Grande’s Instagram post, some are wondering if she’s one of those mystery silhouettes.

Once fans caught wind of Megan’s comment, the reactions came pouring in, with many assuming they were right. That said, As of this post, the features on the “34+35” remix are still unconfirmed, but it’s clear the excitement for the song is increasing by the second. In the meantime, Megan Thee Stallion will definitely be working with Doja Cat on her upcoming album.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

