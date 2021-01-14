Just a couple of months after her celebrated album Positions, Ariana Grande started teasing a remix of one of the project’s most popular songs, “34+35.” She made the announcements in a video that featured the silhouettes of two unnamed guests. The video quickly made its rounds online and left fans wondering who the two could be. Names like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Chloe x Halle, and Megan Thee Stallion were brought up. Now, after Megan posted a comment in Grande’s Instagram post, some are wondering if she’s one of those mystery silhouettes.

coming for #1 — brandon (@gngbrandon) January 13, 2021

I CAN’T TALK RN @theestallion is going to be in the Remixxxxxx YASSSSSS — Arianator x Mixer 🇩🇴 (@Leighsydepe) January 13, 2021

Once fans caught wind of Megan’s comment, the reactions came pouring in, with many assuming they were right. That said, As of this post, the features on the “34+35” remix are still unconfirmed, but it’s clear the excitement for the song is increasing by the second. In the meantime, Megan Thee Stallion will definitely be working with Doja Cat on her upcoming album.

ariana got the two rap princess on the remix omg — marce (@jnkittens) January 13, 2021

No fucking way I would DIE — j (@xoxoJahkeem) January 13, 2021

Something told me that 34+35 sounded like it needed a dash of @theestallion on it. I won ❤️ https://t.co/RYkNW2BHf1 — belle of the ball (@shawnachimera) January 13, 2021

If @theestallion is on the 34+35 remix I am going to lose my damn mind — Greg (@LeggoMyGregggo) January 13, 2021

you're delusional if you think megan thee stallion isn't the perfect choice for the 34+35 remix — Grande Promo (@positionspromo) January 13, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.