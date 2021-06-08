After a whirlwind 2020 culminated in her winning several Grammy Awards, Megan Thee Stallion took some time away from the public eye to “prepare for what’s next.” Earlier this week, Megan marked her impending return by teasing her first new solo single following her debut album Good News. The rapper revealed the upcoming song is titled “Thot Sh*t” and she’s now found a cheeky way to get fans excited about her new music.

After previously sharing the “Thot Sh*t” single art and cryptically pointing to the comeback of her alter rap ego Tina Snow, Megan returned Tuesday to tease the single with a bootylicious photo set. “3 MORE DAYS UNTIL #THOTSHITDROPS,” she wrote alongside pictures of her in a revealing nurse costume.

Though “Thot Sh*t” marks the rapper’s official return, Megan was still making moves while she was taking some time away from social media. The rapper was recently nominated for seven 2021 BET Awards, tying with DaBaby for the artist with the most nods this year. She’s also been announced as the headliner for several major summer festivals like Bottlerock, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and New Orleans’ Buku Festival.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.