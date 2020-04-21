Megan Thee Stallion Tells Jimmy Fallon About Making New Music In Quarantine

Megan Thee Stallion has established herself as a friend of The Tonight Show, as she has visited the program to perform, and she even teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and Black Thought for a “Hot Girl Fall” sketch. Now she has returned to guest on an at-home edition of Fallon, and she spoke with the host about making new music while social distancing.

The pair kicked off their conversation by discussing new music, with Megan saying she’s been working from her home studio in Los Angeles: “I’ve been recording. But you know, that’s the best thing about the quarantine. I would have been working on it anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now? I’ve just been writing and we set up a little studio in here. So, we’re gonna have new music for when we can go back outside.”

She also talked about her popular #SavageChallenge TikTok dance challenge, saying that it has gotten her attention from some pretty famous folks: “I just saw Courtney Cox did it and Jessica Alba, freakin’ Janet Jackson. […] Now we follow each other on Instagram. I win: Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Everybody else can go away.”

Watch Megan’s appearance on The Tonight Show above.