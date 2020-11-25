Before Tory Lanez was charged in October for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, the rapper had been vehemently denying his involvement. His dismissal of the incident came to a head when he dropped the entire album Daystar to claim Megan had framed him. Megan ultimately responded through her recent track “Shots Fired,” but she had apparently penned the song the day after Daystar was released.

Speaking about the diss track and her decision to sample Notorious B.I.G.’s classic “Who Shot Ya,” Megan explained to Hot 97 why she chose to wait for its release:

“It comes a time where it gets hard to be the bigger person sometimes. And at the end of the day, I can’t just keep letting people walk all over me. I can’t keep letting people take these jabs at me and I’m not gonna say nothing. That’s just not in my nature. But when you know you’re right and you have nothing to prove, you really don’t have to give a response. But once you made it rap beef you put it on wax, now I gotta say something. I really had the song all ready. But I was like, let me just save it for the album. Because it was ready to go the next day. But I was like, lets be calm, let’s be patient, let’s see how this plays out, and let me just wait to put it on my album.’”

Megan says she had the Tory Lanez diss ‘Shots Fired’ ready but waited to put it on her album. pic.twitter.com/5WJ1Vp1GXw — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) November 25, 2020

Watch a clip of Megan’s interview above.

Good News is out now via 1501 Entertainment. Get it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.