Megan Thee Stallion delivered another reminder that her knees were created in a laboratory in her performance debut at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The Houston artist graced the stage sporting a thong bodysuit and lace-up boots with an initial solo rendition of “Plan B” before her backup dancers joined the fun. She then transitioned into “Sweetest Pie” sans co-star Dua Lipa.

The 27-year-old walked away from the night with the Top Rap Female Artist award, a form of recognition she’s already familiar with having won it at the 2020 BBMAs. She also previously won the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Powerhouse award.

Megan Thee Stallion has been riding a huge wave of momentum over the years, seeing much success due to collaborations with Cardi B (“WAP”), Beyonce (“Savage Remix”), and Nicki Minaj (“Hot Girl Summer”). She’s taken home a Grammy at each of the last three shows and set Guinness World Records for being the first Female Lead Rapper to win Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. She last released Something For Thee Hotties back in October 2021, following up her debut album Good News in November 2020. Revlon and Essence took to Twitter to salute Megan for her 2022 BBMAs victory, which likely will not be her last.

Check out Megan’s performance above.

