Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Pictorial Has Fans Crying Foul

Megan Thee Stallion covers March’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar, but rather than celebrating the milestone, some of her fans instead took to social media to express their disappointment in the pictorial, shot by Collier Schorr and styled by Samira Nasr. Shot on blank backgrounds and styled in Alaïa, Chanel, Prada, and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, the results are dripping in high-fashion taste but many fans seem bored with the final photos, calling them “bland” and comparing them to past shoots in GQ, Paper, and Time.

Because the internet, the original tweet from the publication got few responses — mostly negative ones — but when the photos were retweeted by another account, the reactions came rolling in, decrying Bazaar for its photographer’s direction and styling. “These photos are horrendous,” one account wrote. “Someone needs to be fired.” Considering photographers generally work on commission and Schorr has probably already been paid, this seems like an improbable outcome, but that didn’t stop fans from sharing the sentiment.

Others compared the “bland” photoshoot to similar ones that also received backlash featuring Simone Biles and Kamala Harris — both for Vogue — saying that the normally vibrant Megan looks “lifeless” and “washed out” in the photos. Some fans thought Meg’s own selfies from her iPhone on social media had better lighting and composition and while there are a few defenders of the Bazaar shoot, the general consensus is that it doesn’t adequately capture the “Cry Baby” rapper’s full colorful personality and style.

Check out the shots and fans’ reactions above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

