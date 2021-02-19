Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Pictorial Has Fans Crying Foul

Megan Thee Stallion covers March’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar, but rather than celebrating the milestone, some of her fans instead took to social media to express their disappointment in the pictorial, shot by Collier Schorr and styled by Samira Nasr. Shot on blank backgrounds and styled in Alaïa, Chanel, Prada, and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, the results are dripping in high-fashion taste but many fans seem bored with the final photos, calling them “bland” and comparing them to past shoots in GQ, Paper, and Time.

Introducing our March cover star, @theestallion! The rapper is at the top of her artistic game, finishing college, and defending her right to be young, Black, and free: “Can’t nobody tell me how to be the Hot Girl.” https://t.co/m0rEa8FfjW — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) February 19, 2021

Because the internet, the original tweet from the publication got few responses — mostly negative ones — but when the photos were retweeted by another account, the reactions came rolling in, decrying Bazaar for its photographer’s direction and styling. “These photos are horrendous,” one account wrote. “Someone needs to be fired.” Considering photographers generally work on commission and Schorr has probably already been paid, this seems like an improbable outcome, but that didn’t stop fans from sharing the sentiment.

These photos are horrendous. Someone needs to be fired https://t.co/kjuxX0mNVO — kash (@smartgworl) February 19, 2021

Y’all need to be ashamed of yourselves. How your make a young vibrant woman look all washed out?? https://t.co/DABWf3boyL — Slut Dragon (@4MeSheDid) February 19, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion by Collier Schorr,

Harper's Bazaar, March 2021. pic.twitter.com/EqXpHI6Y51 — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) February 19, 2021

#Bazaar made Megan Thee Stallion's cover feature graphically look like an old Ice Cube album cover. And I'm SURE they didn't let her see the final edit(s). pic.twitter.com/gTu8MCWrkk — Rory_THM (@RawrEWreckz) February 19, 2021

How did we go from this to this? Photographer needs to apologize ASAP. pic.twitter.com/1L9rfxDHJB — Jack | WIP: Parker (36/65k) (@JackHarbon) February 19, 2021

Is this a new photography style or something? Because… first Simone Biles then Kendall Jenner now Megan thee Stallion? Wtf https://t.co/o3Ix3ckGKk — kimbilim (@kimmstewart_) February 19, 2021

I see what they were trying to do with this Harper’s Bazaar shoot, I’m just not sure they successfully executed it. I really don’t like it! But congrats to Megan Thee Stallion on the cover! pic.twitter.com/tCF5Oiizrw — SipOfMocha (@SipOfMocha) February 19, 2021

It’s not that she needs a full face or makeup. It’s that the lighting is dark af and grey. The shots chosen are bland and lifeless https://t.co/9L4wsGAdQc — african northwestern southerner (@melaninsings) February 19, 2021

Others compared the “bland” photoshoot to similar ones that also received backlash featuring Simone Biles and Kamala Harris — both for Vogue — saying that the normally vibrant Megan looks “lifeless” and “washed out” in the photos. Some fans thought Meg’s own selfies from her iPhone on social media had better lighting and composition and while there are a few defenders of the Bazaar shoot, the general consensus is that it doesn’t adequately capture the “Cry Baby” rapper’s full colorful personality and style.

Check out the shots and fans’ reactions above.