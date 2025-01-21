Over the past several year Metro Boomin has set the music charts ablaze. From his solo project Heroes & Villains to his collaborations with Future (We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You), 21 Savage (Savage Mode II) and Young Thug (Business Is Business), the “Like That” producer has smoked ever joint venture he’s signed onto.

According to Local 10, music isn’t the only thing heated up in Metro Boomin’s life. Yesterday (January 19), the outlet claimed a yacht supposed rented to Metro Boomin caught fire while docked at a strip club near the Miami International Airport.

However, Metro Boomin quickly came out to deny the viral report in his Instagram Stories. He then used the moment to confirm his involvement with Young Thug’s next album.

“Don’t believe everything you see online,” he wrote. “Clout got the world in a chokehold. Back to working on @thuggerthugger1 album.”

In Local 10’s report they claimed the 95-foot yacht burst into flames early Sunday morning. Fortunately, the Miami Fire Department was eventually able to contain the fire. Unfortunately, the yacht, which reportedly submerged shortly after was not salvageable. Based on paperwork obtained by the outlet, 15 guests and crew members were supposedly aboard prior to the incident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The waterfront fire is still being investigated by authorities.