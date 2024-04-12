The story continues. Tonight (April 12), Future and Metro Boomin are set to drop their second joint album, We Still Don’t Trust You. The album arrives just three weeks after their previous joint album, We Don’t Trust You.

If this album is as good as the last one — which featured catchy bangers like “Runnin’ Out Of Time,” “Type Sh*t,” and the controversial Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” — then fans are in for a real treat. Ahead of the drop, Future and Metro Boomin took to social media to share the album’s hotly anticipated tracklist.

We Still Don’t Trust You features 18 new songs, though Future and Metro haven’t revealed the album’s collaborators yet. But as the two powerhouses’ reign continues, we know we’re guaranteed some hits.

You can see the We Still Don’t Trust You tracklist below.

1. “We Still Don’t Trust You”

2. “Drink N Dance”

3. “Out Of My Hands”

4. “Jealous”

5. “This Sunday”

6. “Luv Bad Bitches”

7. “Amazing (Interlude)”

8. “All To Myself”

9. “Nights Like This”

10. “Came To The Right Party”

11. “Right For You”

12. “Mile High Memories”

13. “Overload”

14. “Gracious”

15. “Beat It”

16. “Always Be My Fault”

17. “One Big Family”

18. “Red Leather”

We Still Don’t Trust You is out 4/12 via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find more information here.