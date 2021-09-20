Last week, Machine Gun Kelly was flying high after winning his first-ever MTV VMA for Best Alternative Video. But, in what feels like something of a full-circle moment, the rapper turned rocker has found himself in a feud with the masked metal band Slipknot after switching genres in the wake of his prior beef with rapper Eminem. When Slipknot’s lead vocalist Corey Taylor recently appeared on Cutter’s Rockcast for an interview, MGK once again found himself the target of an elder’s ire.

“I’m the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever,” Taylor admitted. “I hate everything. I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.” The snide remark was clearly a shot at Machine Gun Kelly, who has been criticized on social media over switching sounds in the wake of his Eminem battle. It’s also pretty inaccurate, depending on your definition of “failure” — Kelly carved out a lengthy rap career starting in the mid-2000s, and his first three albums charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Kelly never has been one to roll over for his aged critics, though (recall that his Eminem feud started when the elder rapper took shots at him on the album Kamikaze). During a recent set at Riot Fest, MGK took the opportunity to respond to Taylor’s comments, goading, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old and wearing a f*cking weird mask on a f*cking stage.” But rather than dwell on the moment, he quickly lightened the mood with an abrupt change of course: “So, what’s everyone’s favorite candy?” he asked. “Reese’s Pieces?” To be fair, Taylor is only 47 — just two years older than MGK’s Born With Horns collaborator Travis Barker.

https://twitter.com/ticketstotaraxx/status/1439816854361579522

Ironically, this wasn’t the first disagreement Kelly has been in lately. At the VMAs, a red carpet scuffle nearly broke out after Kelly’s security jostled MMA fighter, Conor McGregor. Naturally, Twitter has thoughts. Check some of those out below.

