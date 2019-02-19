Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although Michael Jackson is widely revered as one of the most talented musical artists in the history of recorded music, the late singer’s reputation has taken a real hit lately thanks to the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary. Since the movie premiered at Sundance last month, the film — which details allegations of abuse against Jackson — has drawn reactions from Jackson’s family and the movie’s director.

It was revealed recently that the rest of the world will have the chance to see what all the fuss is about when the film makes its HBO debut on March 3. Now, the network has shared the first trailer for the movie, and the clip shows that while Neverland Ranch seemed like a magical place at first, it led to relationships that negatively affected Jackson’s alleged victims for the rest of their lives.

HBO’s official synopsis of the film reads:

“Leaving Neverland is a two-part documentary exploring the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys, James Safechuck, at age ten, and Wade Robson, at age seven, both of whom were befriended by Michael Jackson. Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck, now 37, and Robson, now 41, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, the film crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of his own.”

Watch the Leaving Neverland trailer above.