Drake’s sixth album Certified Lover Boy was filled with many notable moments. Between the suspected shots at Kanye West on “7am On Bridle Path,” Nicki Minaj’s surprise appearance on “Papi’s Home,” and the unexpected reunion between the Toronto rapper and Kid Cudi on “IMY2,” listeners were in for a bit of a ride on the album. Another moment came on “You Only Live Twice” with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, a track that Drake used to compare himself to an undeniable music legend.

“Not sure if you know but I’m actually Michael Jackson,” Drake raps on the song. “The man I see in the mirror is actually goin’ platinum.” It’s not the first time that the rapper has claimed he’s just as big or bigger than a celebrated music act. On “Going Bad” with Meek Mill, he cooly raps, “I got more slaps than The Beatles.” With that being said, Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson was asked whether or not he agrees with Drake’s bold claim on “You Only Live Twice,” and the short answer is: no.

“I mean everybody has their own definition of great, and all respect to Drake everything that he does,” Prince said in response to the question from TooFab. “But what my father and my family accomplished, in the time that they did it, is very unlikely never to be matched again.”

While Drake aims to be undeniably bigger than Michael Jackson one day, it hasn’t diminished the rapper’s respect for the singer. Drake’s last album, 2018’s Scorpion, featured posthumous vocals from the singer on “Don’t Matter To Me.”

You can watch Prince Jackson’s response in the video above.