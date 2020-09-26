Travis Scott shared his latest single, “Franchise,” with Young Thug and MIA and added to the long list of highlight moments in 2020 for the Houston star, The song arrived with a quirky video shot at Michael Jordan’s famous Illinois mansion.

Borrowing a scene from the basketball legend’s The Last Dance documentary which finds him driving out of the gates of his mansion, the video quickly transitions to Travis and a few friends in expensive cars driving through the gates and around the estate. Scott then goes on to get some pushups in at the mansion’s basketball court and enjoy a few rounds of golf outside. While one may imagine the mansion is not the easiest location to secure for a music video, TMZ Sports reported that Travis had no issue getting approval from Jordan to shoot the video.

The website said that when Travis decided that the Chicago Bulls legend’s mansion would be ideal location for his music video, he contacted him and reportedly got the green light “without hesitation.” With that being said, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Travis got the approval from MJ with ease as the Houston rapper previously released several colorways of the Air Jordan 1, 4 and 6 sneakers.

It should also be noted that the video is a good look for the estate MJ as it could possibly boost it closer to the $25 million price it was listed under back in 2012. The mansion is currently listed at $14.8 million. Check out the “Franchise” video with Young Thug and MIA here.

