Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist Features Cardi B, Lizzo, Nipsey Hussle, And More

Michelle Obama is offering some musical motivation to help keep New Year’s resolutions. The former First Lady compiled a list of her favorite songs into an extensive workout playlist, which features some deep cuts from popular artists like Lizzo, Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, and many more.

Obama shared the playlist on social media Sunday, urging those reading to give it a listen. “It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” she wrote. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”

It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? pic.twitter.com/GFP56Yi9A6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020

Check out Michelle Obama’s workout tracklist below.

1. “A God Like You” – Kirk Franklin

2. “V.3005” – Childish Gambino

3. “Soulmate” – Lizzo

4. “My Money, My Baby” – Burna Boy

5. “Tints” – Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar

6. “Clique” – Kanye West, JAY-Z, Big Sean

7. “Come Down” – Anderson .Paak

8. “Drogba (Joanna)” – Afro B

9. “Feelin’ So Good – Remix” – Jennifer Lopez, Big Pun, Fat Joe

10. “Press” – Cardi B

11. “Apes**t” – The Carters

12. “Chuck Baby” – Chuck Brown

13. “Hussle & Motivate” – Nipsey Hussle

14. “Rule The World” – 2 Chainz, Ariana Grande

15. “Feels Good” – Tony! Toni! Toné!

16. “Perm” – Bruno Mars

17. “One Kiss” – Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa

18. “Finesse – Remix” – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

19. “Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé

20. “Tambourine” – Eve

21. “Toast” – Koffee

22. “Slide” – Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

23. “Cross Me” – Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock

24. “Turnin’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid

25. “South of the Border” – Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Cardi B

26. “I’m Dope” – Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt

Cool Down tracks:

1. “24/7” – Meek Mill, Ella Mai

2. “Automatic” – The Bonfyre

3. “Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys, Miguel

4. “I Want You Around”- Snoh Aalegra

5. “Honesty” – Pink Sweat$

6. “Lay Me Down” – Sam Smith

7. “Blessed” – Daniel Caesar

8. “Godspeed” – Frank Ocean

9. “Collide” – Tiana Major9, Earthgang

