Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist Features Cardi B, Lizzo, Nipsey Hussle, And More

Michelle Obama is offering some musical motivation to help keep New Year’s resolutions. The former First Lady compiled a list of her favorite songs into an extensive workout playlist, which features some deep cuts from popular artists like Lizzo, Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, and many more.
Obama shared the playlist on social media Sunday, urging those reading to give it a listen. “It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” she wrote. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”
It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? pic.twitter.com/GFP56Yi9A6
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020
Check out Michelle Obama’s workout tracklist below.
1. “A God Like You” – Kirk Franklin
2. “V.3005” – Childish Gambino
3. “Soulmate” – Lizzo
4. “My Money, My Baby” – Burna Boy
5. “Tints” – Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar
6. “Clique” – Kanye West, JAY-Z, Big Sean
7. “Come Down” – Anderson .Paak
8. “Drogba (Joanna)” – Afro B
9. “Feelin’ So Good – Remix” – Jennifer Lopez, Big Pun, Fat Joe
10. “Press” – Cardi B
11. “Apes**t” – The Carters
12. “Chuck Baby” – Chuck Brown
13. “Hussle & Motivate” – Nipsey Hussle
14. “Rule The World” – 2 Chainz, Ariana Grande
15. “Feels Good” – Tony! Toni! Toné!
16. “Perm” – Bruno Mars
17. “One Kiss” – Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa
18. “Finesse – Remix” – Bruno Mars, Cardi B
19. “Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé
20. “Tambourine” – Eve
21. “Toast” – Koffee
22. “Slide” – Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos
23. “Cross Me” – Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock
24. “Turnin’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid
25. “South of the Border” – Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Cardi B
26. “I’m Dope” – Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt
Cool Down tracks:
1. “24/7” – Meek Mill, Ella Mai
2. “Automatic” – The Bonfyre
3. “Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys, Miguel
4. “I Want You Around”- Snoh Aalegra
5. “Honesty” – Pink Sweat$
6. “Lay Me Down” – Sam Smith
7. “Blessed” – Daniel Caesar
8. “Godspeed” – Frank Ocean
9. “Collide” – Tiana Major9, Earthgang
