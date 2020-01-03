After teasing a new project on the horizon, Chicago-based rapper Mick Jenkins is gearing up for the release of his seven-song project Circus, a follow-up to the 2018 record Pieces Of A Man. In anticipation of the release, Jenkins gave fans their first taste of the project with “Carefree.”

With Pieces Of A Man, Jenkins showcased his poetic lyricism and knack for synthy soundscapes. On “Carefree,” Jenkins highlights a similar talent. Silky-smooth keys loop under a distinctive beat. “We don’t duck sh*t, we was coolin’ I said we don’t want smoke / So when the cops pull up it was Pop Smoke,” he recites.

Produced by Detroit’s legendary Black Milk, “Carefree” is a stripped-down introduction to the upcoming project. In conjunction with the single’s release, Jenkins debuted his record’s cover art and tracklist. The painted artwork positions Jenkins as a member of the circus, riding atop an elephant while juggling. “Carefree” appears second on the EP, just behind the opening track “Same Ol.”

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

The Circus, available everywhere digitally Jan 10. “Carefree” available now. https://t.co/kDuuc7HmUK pic.twitter.com/DPAz8Ine95 — spread love (@mickjenkins) January 3, 2020

While Jenkins waited until the new year to debut the track, he teased a 30-second snippet of “Carefree” on social media back in November.

Listen to “Carefree” above.

Circus is out 1/10 via Free Nation/Cinematic. Get it here.