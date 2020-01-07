Mick Jenkins Looks To Evade The Negatives In Life In His ‘Carefree’ Video

Wasting no time in the new year, Mick Jenkins made his return just days after the ball dropped with a new single and news of a new EP. Arriving later this week, The Circus stands as the Chicago rapper’s first project since 2018’s Pieces Of A Man. Produced by Black Milk, the EP’s lead single, “Carefree,” finds him aspiring for a life without worry, striving to let the negativity in the world do anything but distract.

With just days remaining until The Circus arrives, Jenkins unveils the music video for “Carefree.” With direction from Jack Begert, Jenkins begins the video by enjoying the late-night aura of the beach. Letting his thoughts run free, he departs for a new location and is later pulled over by police, seemingly stalling his goal of a worry-free life.

Speaking on the upcoming EP in a statement, Jenkins said, “The Circus EP is a body of work about just that. These days it’s very hard to look at the state of the world and popular culture and not see allegory that makes this metaphor our reality more often than not.” In addition to the video and the upcoming EP, Jenkins will also join Dreamville’s EarthGang on their Welcome to Mirrorland tour set to kick off January 16.

Watch the “Carefree” video above.

The Circus is out 1/10 via Free Nation/Cinematic. Get it here.