Migos Demonstrate ‘How We Coming’ In A Down-To-Earth Video For The ‘Culture III’ Standout

Migos continue to support Culture III with the video for the album standout “How We Coming.” A bare-bones affair, the video is comprised mainly of behind-the-scenes tour footage and performance shots in a parking lot in front of their foreign cars. It keeps an aesthetic thread going with previous Culture III videos “Roadrunner,” “Why Not,” and “Straightenin,” which have all have a shared “home movie” look to them, perhaps in an effort to show how down-to-earth the Migos are despite their flashy lifestyles.

For what it’s worth, that lifestyle is pretty lavish. Quavo recently bragged that he pays his assistant $5,000 a day and the group plans to take over Las Vegas for a three-day festival promoting the album featuring appearances from Duke Deuce, Gunna, Kash Doll, Lil Yachty, Rubi Rose, and more. With that said, they apparently aren’t above putting on more low-key events; last week, they made their Tiny Desk Concert debut, performing songs from the album including the Jay-Z favorite “Avalanche,” “Happy Birthday,” and lead single “Straightenin.”

Migos members Quavo and Offset have been the most visible, as usual. Offset, who is expecting his second child with Cardi B, recently defended Lizzo from online trolls, while Quavo has handled the bulk of the group’s media tour, tapping out during his Hot Ones interview and needling Kendrick Perkins on ESPN.

Watch Migos’ “How We Coming” video above.