All three members of Migos have successfully Eurostepped the rumors that they’ve broken up by simply saying nothing. Instead, they’re all living their lives, releasing or teasing music, and gifting their loved ones. In the latest example of their gift-giving, Quavo presented Takeoff with a new “3-Headed Monster” chain per a TikTok video posted to his Instagram on Monday (June 20). Huncho was taking fans through a day in his life, and it goes without saying The Last Rocket artist is a major part of it.

“Happy birthday Take, you know I had to get him the three-headed monster,” Quavo says as his nephew fixes the chain around his neck.

This isn’t the first time people have seen this, as the trio has all worn it at some point throughout their careers. The last time it was seen was during the Culture III rollout.

Quavo and Takeoff recently released the single “Hotel Lobby” under their new duo name Unc & Phew. The two also delivered a scorching rendition of the track for ColorsXStudios’ Juneteenth and Black Music Month celebration in partnership with Motown Records. The popular phrase states, “You know a wise man once said nothing at all,” and Unc & Phew have no plans of allowing rumors to stop their grind.

Check out Quavo’s Instagram video above.