As Migos rolled out their album Culture III this spring, the Atlanta trap trio also revealed that they would be hosting their own festival in Las Vegas promoting the album in October (14-17). Now that it’s closer to the date in question, we have a better idea of what that festival is going to look like — especially since they’ve announced the headliners and more details about the event.

Far from being your usual field festival, they’re describing it as a full-on takeover, complete with pool parties, club nights, and of course, performances from Migos and their guests, which include fellow Quality Control Music artists like Duke Deuce and Lil Yachty, fellow Atlanta trap rap star Gunna, and some feminine representation from Kash Doll and Rubi Rose (who you may remember got her start as a model in their “Bad And Boujee” video with Lil Uzi Vert).

The venues include Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub and Area 15, with more to come. The “Migos curated Vegas experience” will even include custom food and beverage menus and event partner Pollen is offering a “COVID-19 Money-Back Guarantee to make the event 100% refundable if it is canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 12 and more information can be found here.

