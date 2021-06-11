This week, Migos released their first album in more than three years with Culture III. The project was spearheaded by a trio of strong singles — “Need It,” “Racks 2 Skinny,” and “Straightenin” — that sparked anticipation for a new project that might leave fans a lot more satisfied than they were after the group’s underwhelming 2018 album, Culture II. For the first time in a long time, all signs are pointing upward for the Atlanta rap group.

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset head out to the island waters for their latest single, “Modern Day.” Migos grab their jetskis and speed through the waters on the confident new track, one that aims to remind listeners of their position as hip-hop stars. “Let’s take a modern-day stroll,” Quavo quips on the song. “This is the modern-day h*e / Last time I checked we was runnin’ the globe.” In the video, they illustrate their big-dollar lifestyle by showing off their luxury cars and throwing a packed house party.

The song arrives after the trio joined HER and DJ Khaled to perform “We Going Crazy” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Prior to that, they announced a fall festival in Las Vegas to celebrate the release of Culture III.

Press play on “Modern Day” in the video above.

Culture III is out now on Quality Control Music.