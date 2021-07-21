Roadrunners have been cropping up a lot in pop culture lately. There’s the Anthony Bourdain documentary on HBO Max, Brockhampton’s penultimate album, and, of course, the high-speed Looney Tunes character who constantly threatens the safety of Wile E. Coyote and appears in the LeBron James Space Jam reboot currently out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Joining this menagerie of pavement pounders, Migos released the video for their latest single from Culture III today, and yep, that’s right, it’s “Roadrunner.”

In the video, the Atlanta trio naturally hits the desert, taking over an outdoor compound for a performance in which they deck themselves out in motocross gear and army surplus. A team of black-clad, female dancers runs through some choreography reminiscent of late-90s Aaliyah videos, and the boys pose atop various luxury motor vehicles in their solo shots.

Speaking of the desert, they’re set to return in autumn for Las Vegas Weekender Fest promoting Culture III, where they’ll host a variety of hedonistic events alongside big-name supporting acts like Duke Deuce, Gunna, Kash Doll, Lil Yachty, and 2021 XXL Freshman Rubi Rose. Meanwhile, singles like “Straightenin’,” “Modern Day,” “Avalanche,” and the Cardi B-featuring “Type Sh*t” continue to make waves.

Watch the video for “Roadrunner” above.