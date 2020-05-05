Over the past year or so, LeBron James has gotten really into tacos, and more specifically, eating them on Tuesdays. This past fall, in fact, he even tried to trademark the phrase “Taco Tuesday,” but that attempt was not successful; “Taco Tuesday” was a firmly established thing long before LeBron James started saying it on social media. While he may not have legal ownership of the phrase, he’s the king of it in the Migos universe: The hip-hop group have released a new song called “Taco Tuesday,” and it features a LeBron sample.

The track, which only runs for about 90 seconds, begins with one of LeBron’s famous “Taco Tuuueeesday” exclamations. Today, of course, is the absolute perfect day for this song to come out: In addition to it being a Tuesday, it is also May 5, aka Cinco de Mayo, a celebration of Mexican culture.

The track is full of thematically appropriate lyrics. Quavo says on the chorus, “Taco Tuesday, I got the cheese, she tastin’ the Kool-Aid.” Meanwhile, Takeoff says on his verse, “My name Jose / It’s a long line at the doorway / We servin’ tacos, get ’em with the nachos / F*ckin’ with a bad vibe, and she go both ways.”

Listen to “Taco Tuesday” above.