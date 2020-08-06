Migos’ Takeoff Has Denied The Rape Allegations Made Against Him

It was revealed yesterday that Migos member Takeoff is being sued by a woman for sexual battery, as she accuses him of raping her at a Hollywood party in June. Now, the rapper has issued a response, and he is denying the allegations.

Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said in a statement to TMZ:

“We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence. Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

The woman, who filed the lawsuit anonymously as Jane Doe, claims Takeoff forced himself on her in a bedroom at the party. She also said she went to a nearby hospital the same day, where staff observed physical evidence of forced sex and notified the LAPD.