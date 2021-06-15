Migos Take A Tropical Vacation In The Laid-Back ‘Why Not’ Video

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff share a tropical getaway in the new video for “Why Not” from Migos’ recently released album, Culture III. The album, which arrived this past Friday, dropped after a year-long delay caused by the pandemic and resulting industry shutdown. The group used that time to work on improving the album from its predecessor, which dropped in 2018, resulting in the Jay-Z approved, Temptations-sampling banger “Avalanche” and singles like “Straightenin” and “Modern Day.”

However, after all that hard work, the boys took a well-deserved vacation, turning the footage into the video for “Why Not.” Shot in a theme-fitting, home movie style, the video follows the North Atlanta trio as they roam the beach on a four-wheeler, throw a hotel party with their extended crew, and soak up the sun as they show off their stacks of cash and chunky, diamond-crusted chains.

In addition to the video rollout for their new album, Migos also stormed the media as Quavo appeared on Hot Ones (tapping out after eight wings) and First Take to address the new album, as well as the group’s long-standing, “funny” feud with former NBA star Kendrick Perkins.

Watch Migos’ “Why Not” video above.

Culture III is out now via Quality Control Music. Get it here.