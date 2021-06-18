Miley Cyrus has delivered a number of live performances in 2021, despite being more than a year removed from her most recent project, 2019’s Plastic Hearts. The singer brought her talents to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform solo tracks and a remix with The Kid Laroi. Miley also found herself covering songs by Queen, Blondie, and Stevie Nicks during a performance for the NCAA’s Men’s Final Four. Now, the pop singer is preparing to celebrate Pride Month with an exclusive concert alongside a number of acts.

On June 25, Miley and Peacock will join forces for the Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You concert. It will be an hour-long event filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and one that finds Miley performing fan favorites like “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.,” while gracing the audience with her own takes of classic records that include “Believe,” “True Colors,” “We Belong,” and “Dancing Queen.” She will also lead a Madonna medley that features some of the legendary singer’s records like “Music,” “Express Yourself,” and “Like A Prayer.”

In addition to performances from Cyrus, viewers will be able to catch sets from LGBTQ+ allies Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck in what will hopefully be great night of music in support of PRIDE and the LGBTQ+ community.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming show in the video above.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on 6/25 via Peacock.