Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is out promoting her new movie Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and as people tend to do when they’re promoting new movies, the actress visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Part of Fallon‘s gimmick is that its host loves to break out in song, and his show often features rap battles, lip syncing, and other lighthearted games with guests. Those tend to be the most fun when the guest is a musician. Millie Bobby Brown is most famous for her role on Stranger Things, but the young actress is also an aspiring singer. And judging by her performance on “Beat Battle,” she has the think-on-your-toes spirit to be a real pop star.

In the segment, Fallon and Brown took turns singing bits of songs over a basic beat. Whoever could get the most songs in without stumbling would be the winner. With both trading off so fast, it’s easy to lose count, but Brown definitely held her own improvising against Fallon. She covered Lizzo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Gwen Stefani, and more. Fallon’s own choices were definitely eclectic — everything from Post Malone to Third Eye Blind — but it’s always fun to watch him go for it.

Watch Millie Bobby Brown battle Jimmy Fallon above.