The world now knows about Guapdad 4000’s polished rap abilities thanks to the comedic touch the west coast rapper possesses. Despite the newfound and success, thanks in particular to his 2019 Dior Deposits album, Guapdad has stayed true to his ways and in doing that, the rapper found himself in a pretty awesome hip-hop moment.

While driving through the streets of Queens, Guapdad decided to remake some of the iconic dance moves from Missy Elliot’s iconic “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video. Draped in a yellow puffy jacket that reached up to his neck, Guapdad emulated Missy’s moves as best he could as the fellow passengers in the car laughed. Posting the video to Twitter, he gave Missy a day to respond, but little did he know he would get his response much sooner than that.

MISSY ELLIOT HAS 24hrs to RESPOND @MissyElliott 👀👀👀😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aT2dUJnjel — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) February 29, 2020

Less than an hour later, Missy Elliot took to her own Twitter with a puff jacket, showing Guapdad the right way to do the dance moves as she performed the same choreography from her video more than two decades ago.

Missy’s response was much to Guapdad’s surprise and he did not expect her to even acknowledge the tweet, never mind come through with her own response.

“Holy sh*t …..didn’t think you’d actually … but perhaps …” he said in response.