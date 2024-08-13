On Monday (August 12) Missy Elliott‘s career-spanning Out Of This World Tour reached Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center, and to commemorate her stop in hip-hop’s motherland, Missy surprised fans with one of their hometown heroes, a fellow pioneering woman in hip-hop: Lil Kim. Kim joined Missy onstage to perform a pair of her biggest hits: “The Jumpoff” and “Not Tonight (Ladies Night),” the latter of which featured Missy when it dropped in 1997.

MISSY ELLIOTT BROUGHT OUT LIL KIM IM GOING TO PASS OUT pic.twitter.com/3QYgtIyICD — jade (@WifexOfxAgony) August 13, 2024

Missy’s got just another 10 days of tour left, including dates in Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, and Chicago, but she’s already left a mark on the fans who’ve attended — and the ones who missed out. While the enterprising Virginia native hasn’t suggested that there’s any new music on the horizon, fans will undoubtedly want to hear more from her after this tour, and after recent releases from Flyana Boss, Brent Faiyaz, and Cardi B either featured or sampled Missy’s futuristic works.

Lil Kim, meanwhile, is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, Queen Bee, boasting late last year that it’s going to generate more sales than the Bible.

You can see below for the remaining dates on Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World Tour.

8/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

8/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena