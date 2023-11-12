Lil Kim recently held an Instagram Live, where she discussed the massive plans she has for her upcoming 2024 memoir, The Queen Bee. At one point, she brings up specifically just how high she believes the projections of its sales will be.

“When we post our pre-sales, we be surpassing the Bible,” Lil Kim said. “And that’s crazy. And the thing is, it’s like the Bible, like I don’t take that lightly. I already know that. But it’s like some crazy sh*t going on behind the scenes.”

Right now, The Bible is still the highest-selling book of all time. This basically means to surpass this, Kim would have to have at least five million people purchase her memoir. Could the presales make her a New York Times bestselling author upon its release? Absolutely. But having numbers high enough to exceed The Bible is unlikely.

Later on in Kim’s live stream, she also spoke about the struggles she was having with the publishing industry. “You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to, like, literally take advantage of you,” she added.

After watching the clip, viewers also had a lot of thoughts about Kim’s Bible comment.

“She DID not surpass the Bible like are you fr,” one user commented.

“Which version of the Bible ?” another asked.

Check it out below.