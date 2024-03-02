On Friday, March 1, Cardi B released her “Like What (Freestyle)” alongside a salacious Offset-directed video, putting Cardi’s rap prowess front and center. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams led this week’s “Best New Hip-Hop” with it, and Missy Elliott appears to agree with that assessment. Missy’s opinion would matter regardless, but it especially matters in this case because Cardi freestyled over a sample of Missy’s “She’s A B*tch” from her 1999 Grammy-nominated album, Da Real World.

Missy Elliott spent Friday responding to fans’ “Like What” reactions on X (formerly Twitter). She mostly replied with various Memoji stickers — the heart hands, the dancing salsa lady, a purple heart, the prayer hands — but the recent Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee had something to say to one person.

Someone going by Jus on X wrote, “Do these children really not know that it’s a freestyle to Missy Elliott’s song?? Like wtf is going on in these schools? In these homes??!! Just uncultured! lmao” Missy initially replied with another Memoji, which led to Jus writing, “Missy we gotta educate the children like it’s getting out of hand. Also, I love you and your music! You are a LEGEND! A ICON!” To that, Missy wrote, “Yes….The ones before my era taught us also.” Of course, there were two Memojis accompanying that message.

Missy also promoted”Like What” on her Instagram Story.

Watch Cardi’s “Like What (Freestyle)” video above, and check out Elliott’s X posts below.

El beat es adictivo y se escucha muy bien🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 catchy hit Bardi! https://t.co/xjcKYvgAEU — RR. (@raulthrr) March 1, 2024

.@iamcardib’s “Like What” (Freestyle) becomes her fastest solo song to enter the top 10 on Us iTunes pic.twitter.com/mpJp2aqjUV — Cardi B Statistics (@BardiStatistics) March 1, 2024

Yes….The ones before my era taught us also😌 pic.twitter.com/QGevShJtEv — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 1, 2024

Cardi B and Missy Elliott are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.